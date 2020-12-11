Building resumes on German-Russian pipeline opposed by US

BERLIN (AP) — Construction has resumed after nearly a year of a German-Russian pipeline that the United States has vehemently opposed. The company building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline confirmed the resumption of work on Friday. The move came nearly a week after a Russian pipe-laying ship sailed into position to start work. Much of the pipeline has already been laid. But Switzerland-based Allseas, which operated ships laying sections of the undersea pipeline, suspended its work last December after U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation threatening sanctions against companies linked to the project. Along with eastern European countries that also oppose the project, the U.S. government argues that it will increase Europe’s dependence on Russia for energy.