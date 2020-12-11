Crash closes all lanes of US 14 near Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A crash reportedly led to injuries and the closure of US 14 near Janesville.

The Rock County Communications Center received a call reporting a crash with injuries on US 14 and North River Road just after 9 p.m. Friday.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office and Janesville Fire Department were sent out to check on the crash.

According to Rock County 911 dispatchers, at least two vehicles were involved.

All lanes of traffic eastbound and westbound on US 14 between County F and County E are closed due to the crash.