D.A., police drop case of alleged attack on Uber driver near Camp Randall

MADISON (WKOW) - Dane County's district attorney and Madison Police dropped the case of an alleged attack on an Uber driver in the commotion of a busy street near Camp Randall stadium on a football game day, as the victims maintains he deserves justice.

In November 2019, police said a 22-year old Uber driver was strangled by a passenger and crashed his van on Regent Street as hundreds of people spilled out of the nearby stadium and bars near the end of a Badger football victory over Iowa.



Police records released to 27 News show the driver maintained a passenger choked him shortly after pick up, causing him to temporarily black out and go over a curb, hitting a city pole and causing at least $1,000 damage to his van. An eyewitness says the crash and the pole's collapse nearly injured passersby.

Records show the passengers who were in the van left the scene, including the UW-Madison student who ordered the Uber ride.

Police reports state the student's father ultimately contacted police and acknowledged he grabbed the driver during the beginning of the ride. Records say the 50-year old Minnesota man told officers he reacted to the driver pulling away from the curb with his niece - another UW-Madison student - still trying to board the van. Police say the man denied strangling the driver.



Records show all passengers admitted to drinking before the ride was ordered. The driver told police he told passengers police were directing traffic and he could not remain at his curb side location. An eyewitness says he yelled at the driver to stop as the student tried to board. The student told police she stepped out of the van and was unhurt.



According to reports, the alleged attacker's daughter - the student who ordered the ride - described her father's actions as consistent with grabbing the driver around the neck.

A Madison Police detective said Uber representatives refused to release statements made by the student and her father during Uber's corporate investigation. Records show over several months, the detective asked Assistant Dane County District Attorney William Brown to consider asking for a "show cause" hearing to try to force Uber to turn over the records.

"On September 3, 2020, I spoke with ADA Brown and he said that based on his review of the case reports they would not file charges and that he was not going to pursue obtaining additional records from Uber," Detective Lindsey Ludden wrote.

"The DA’s Office works with law enforcement when questions arise in investigations and reviews warrants when requested," District Attorney Ismael Ozanne noted in a statement. "In the case you reference our office was contacted and it is my understanding the investigation did not produce evidence which would rise to the level of probable cause to make an arrest or a referral to our office. The information conveyed to law enforcement was just that," Ozanne said. "If new evidence becomes available which in their determination rises to the level of probable cause they are free to make a referral which will be reviewed for a possible charging decision."

"I was strangled from the back," the driver tells 27 News. "He should be able to pay the price," he says of his alleged attacker.

27 News has been unable to reach the Minnesota man identified as the passenger involved in the incident.