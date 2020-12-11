Dane County COVID-19 cases drop, hospitalizations remain high

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of positive COVID-19 tests in Dane County is decreasing but hospital resources remain stretched, according to health officials.

Public Health Madison and Dane County pointed out in a report Thursday that the amount of COVID-19 cases confirmed by testing are down in Dane County 21 percent.

They highlighted the statistic again in an update on the county's response to the pandemic released Friday.

"We’re seeing fewer cases in our community, but hospital capacity is still strained," health officials said. "Don’t gather, limit trips out, wear a mask, avoid close contact with others, and stay home if you’re sick or feel off."

The reduction in positive COVID-19 tests saw an accompanying 24 percent decrease in the number of tests conducted. The reduction is part of a statewide trend where fewer people are getting tested.

While test-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have decreased in recent days, hospitalizations due to the disease have remained mostly steady near their Nov. 18 peak.

As of Thursday, there were 145 patients with COVID-19 in Dane County's hospitals. Forty-one of those are in intensive care units. Public health maintains an online dashboard of COVID-19 statistics, including hospitalizations, which are updated daily.

Between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10, 7,285 people were tested at the Alliant Energy Center, health officials said. Another 420 people were tested at the South Madison testing site during that same period.