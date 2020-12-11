Hezbollah rejects charges against caretaker PM in port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Hezbollah group says charges filed against the caretaker prime minister over this summer’s Beirut explosion are political targeting. The group said Friday that the charges lack a legal and constitutional basis. It says the prime minister and three former ministers are being selectively charged. The Hezbollah-backed prime minister resigned in the wake of the Aug. 4 explosion. He remains in his post in a caretaker capacity, as Lebanese officials have failed to agree on a new Cabinet. The decision to charge senior officials was significant in Lebanon. A culture of impunity has prevailed in the country for decades, including among the entrenched political elites.