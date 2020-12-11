Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Local media are reporting that Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the city’s national security law, amid a widening crackdown on dissent. Local broadcaster TVB said Friday that Lai was charged on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security. He is the most high-profile person to be charged under the law since it was implemented in June. Police said in a statement that they arrested a 73-year-old man under the national security law, but did not name him.