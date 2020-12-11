ICC prosecutor ready to open investigation into Ukraine

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor says that a preliminary probe found “a reasonable basis at this time to believe” that crimes against humanity and war crimes have been committed in Ukraine since late 2013 meriting a full-scale investigation. The six-year preliminary probe looked at allegations of crimes starting with the brutal crackdown on pro-European Union protests in 2013-14 through the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the drawn out conflict between Ukrainian forces and separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine. Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said Friday that the suspected crimes and the failure of courts in Ukraine and Russia to successfully prosecute them mean the next step is to request authorization from ICC judges to open a formal investigation.