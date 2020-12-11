Janesville and Sun Prairie issue weather emergencies

(WKOW) -- Due to the winter weather advisories issued to parts of southern Wisconsin, Janesville and the City of Sun Prairie issue weather emergencies.

JANESVILLE: A winter weather emergency is declared for Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Vehicles not moved from the street prior to then will receive a ticket. Parking is allowed in any municipal parking lot during a winter weather emergency. Please ensure that vehicles are removed from the parking lots after the emergency has ended to allow for City crews to clear the lots of snow and ice.

SUN PRAIRIE: A snow emergency begins at 3 p.m. Saturday and continues until 6 a.m. Sunday. There is no parking on any city streets, vehicles that violate the order can be ticketed and may be towed.