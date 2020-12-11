January likely arrival of vaccine at Wisconsin’s nursing homes

MADISON (WKOW) - Advocates for long term care facilities in Wisconsin say residents and staff will likely not receive COVID-19 vaccine doses until January, even though they are part of the high priority list for the vaccine.

"The middle of January appears to be a realistic date when the flow of vaccines will start to be distributed to facilities," LeadingAge Wisconsin Executive Director John Sauer says after being briefed by state health officials.



"I think...that timing is appropriate," Divine Nursing and Rehabilitation at Lodi Administrator Katie Casey says. Casey adds the month period allows for more planning on receiving and distributing the vaccine. "For our long term care facilities, there are all kinds of logistical issues that have to be coordinated in advance...including having appropriate documentation sign-off, make sure we answer the questions to the best that we can to our staff and residents and their families," Sauer says.

Sauer says Walgreens and CVS will distribute and administer the vaccine to residents and staff at long term care facilities under a federal contract. "They've been assigned the five-thousand facilities that are out there (in Wisconsin)," Sauer says. "They're hiring right now: pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to do this work."



"Walgreens and the state have been very good at communicating what the plan is," Casey says. "It is just not completed yet."



ARRP Wisconsin's Executive Director Sam Wilson injects caution into the anticipation of the vaccine for the vulnerable and their care givers.



"I know we want to be excited about a vaccine but there's a lot of negatives that can happen between now and then," Wilson says.



AARP Wisconsin released data showing between mid-October and mid-November, coronavirus-positive case counts increased at the state's long term care facilities, with deaths from COVID-19 at facilities spiking in that period. The group's data also showed a slight increase in facility operators reporting difficulty in maintaining more than a week's worth of inventory of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Wilson says increased focus on testing in connection with facilities and ensuring sufficient availability of PPE should be prioritized before the vaccine's arrival. "In the interim, we need to do everything we can to prevent the transmission of COVID in our nursing homes," he says.

Some members of health care work groups in line to be able to receive the vaccine as a priority have expressed reservations about getting a vaccine with a fast-tracked, emergency approval. Divine Nursing and Rehabilitation at Lodi Chief Nurse for Infectious Disease Control Jessica Wagner says reluctance about the vaccine has been expressed by some staff members, but education on vaccine efficacy and safety continues.



Casey says feedback from nursing home residents and their families over the vaccine's arrival has been overwhelmingly positive.

"They don't want to live this way anymore, they're isolated from their families," Casey says, referencing current federal and state guidance to bar visitors from facilities. "Enough's enough - almost ten months is enough for these people," Casey says. "So I don't think these people will have much reluctance at all." Residents of long term care facilities are also considered to be at some of highest risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

Casey says there's been no cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff at her facility since the pandemic's beginning in March. She sees the vaccine as helping to continue that safety record, combined with mask wearing and other protection measures.

Casey says the vaccine offers hope of the beginning of a return to normalcy. "It is the light at the end of the tunnel."