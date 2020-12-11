Lincoln Elementary in Janesville moves to online learning

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Lincoln Elementary School in the School District of Janesville (SDJ) moves to online learning the rest of the 2020 year.

The district made the choice due to the number of staff and student testing positive for COVID-19 and the close contact to others who have had positive results.

Lincoln Elementary is temporarily closing for face-to-face instruction at the end of school day, Friday, Dec. 11. The school is following protocols and plans put in to place with the guidance of the Rock County Public Health Department.

Online instruction will begin Tuesday, Dec. 15. and will run through Tuesday, Dec 22. And with winter break starting the next day SDJ plans Lincoln Elementary will return to in-person learning Mon, Jan. 4, 2021.

School District of Janesville COVID-19 data dashboard is available at https://www.janesville.k12.wi.us/community/sdj-covid-19-dashboard.