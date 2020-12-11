Madison cuts back on salt use during storm

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison has a full fleet of plows out to keep roads clear during the storm.

They've got 35 trucks going, 32 to plow the city's main streets and 3 that are designated to put down sand.

The streets division is also using less salt this year. It cut about 7 percent of its salt routes compared to last year.

"That's going to be about 15 tons of salt saved per storm. So, by season's end, we're talking about hundreds of tons of salt that's not going to go in the ground and leak into our drinking water," said Bryan Johnson.

Right now, the streets division isn't putting down salt near schools because they're closed.

It's also skipping roads on some metro bus routes that aren't running.

These changes could be temporary, depending on how the pandemic goes.