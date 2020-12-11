Madison hospitals will not require staff get COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) -- With health care staff set to be among the first groups to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, a survey of Madison's hospitals by 27 News found that vaccination will not be a requirement.

Statements from all three major health care providers in Madison, UW Health, Unity Point Health - Meriter and SSM Health, all indicated that their staff would be free chose whether or not to take the vaccine.

"At this time, UW Health will strongly encourage, but not require providers and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine," a spokersperson for UW Health said.

The spokesperson went on to say that the hospital would require staff who refused the vaccine to complete a form specifying a reason why.

"As an organization, we encourage, but will not require team members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine until more extensive information about safety and efficacy is available," a Unity Point Health - Meriter spokesperson said."We are working to gauge staff interest as part of our planning process and are seeing strong interest."

SSM Health said that it surveyed its staff who interact with patients and found that over two-thirds said that they would like to get the vaccine.

However on the issue of mandating vaccination, a spokesperson for SSM said "It will not be required."

SSM also said it expects to receive its first shipment of the vaccine next week.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that the federal Food and Drug Administration will give emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer is the first of many vaccines in development to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Two other vaccine candidates, developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca, are also awaiting approval from the FDA.