Madison Parks readies for winter outdoors as storm blankets city in snow

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that winter weather is here, people will be looking to spend as much time doing outdoor winter activities as they can.

That's at least what Madison Parks is expecting after a monster summer season.

"Over 134,000 rounds of golf," said Ann Shea with the parks department. Golfers were on the courses right up until Thursday -- the day before our big winter storm.

"Not only did that bring out the regular golfers, it brought out the non-golfers or the light users as well," she said. "This was a way they could socially distance and still see a friend."

Shea says the spring, summer and fall of the pandemic pushed people outdoors in unprecedented numbers.

"We have reports from our park staff and our field rangers that our parks are busier than ever," she said.

Heading into winter now presents a number of new challenges to try to keep people outside while still safe.

"It's 30 pages long, the winter plan," she said. "So make no mistake -- staff has been working diligently on how we can do this safely."

Shea says things like ice skating rinks and trails will be back once there's enough snow and cold temperatures -- but with some changes.

"Like we did for the Goodman Pool, there's going to be modifications for us to keep it as safe as we can," she said.

After seeing how critical outdoor activity has been this pandemic, Shea doesn't expect park popularity to stop anytime soon.

"We anticipate that that will continue through the winter," she said.

Madison Parks' winter plan comes out on Monday. Shea said there will be some special surprises in it, as well.