Man shoots town of Dunn porch, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving a Friday morning shooting in the town of Dunn.

The shooting was reported from the 900 block of Trout Trail in the town of Dunn at 8:10 a.m.

A person told authorities that their porch was shot by a man who walked up to the front door. No one was injured.

Deputies think that the bullet came from a hand gun.

The shooter is described as a white man between five-feet four-inches and five-feet eight-inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing dark-colored clothing, a baseball cap and a black bandana or gator-type face mask.

The man left in a silver or gray newer model Honda Accord with dealer plates and registration tag in the rear window.

Deputies asked anyone with information related to the shooting to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.