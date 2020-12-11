Marines pick up Toys for Tots donations from WKOW

MADISON (WKOW) -- People across southern Wisconsin are making sure families in need will have toys under the Christmas Tree.

Many of you dropped off donations for Toys for Tots this year at WKOW. On Friday, members of the Marines visited the studio to pick them up.

The Marines says they received a big response in a year when these donations are more important than ever.

"It could've been a very somber and rough year for a lot of families," said Toys for Tots Coordinator Sgt. Nick Hultman. "We're just glad we can put toys under the tree and make it a good, successful holiday season for them."

If you missed toy drop off, you can still donate to the campaign:

Send a check to:

Toys for Tots

c/o Marine Corps Reserve

6001 Manufactures Drive

Madison, WI 53704

You can also donate online at: https://www.toysfortots.org/donate

In 2019, the Marines say they distributed 49,515 toys, which supported 10,574 children.

The 2020 Toys for Tots distribution begins next week. See the dates below:

December 15-17 from 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Alliant Energy Center

1919 Alliant Energy Center Way Madison, WI 53713

December 15, last names A-I

December 16, last names J-Q

December 17, last names R-Z