Report: Afghans losing hope for peace process amid violence

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A survey of Afghans by a Kabul-based think tank says optimism regarding the country’s peace process has decreased significantly. Violence in the country has spiked since peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in September. The survey was released Friday and conducted from Sept. 29 to Oct. 18. It found that optimism had dropped to 57%. That’s down from 86% according the previous survey, released in August. Ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban had hit an impasse until last week. In a breakthrough, the two sides agreed on rules and procedures for the negotiations.