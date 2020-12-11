River Valley schools update instruction plans

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- The River Valley School District released an update to its instructional schedule that includes an announcement that the high school will be virtual until Jan. 11.

The update was posted to the school district's website Thursday.

December 11 - December 23 will be in-person instruction for students at the Early Learning Center, Elementary, and Middle School.

December 11 - December 23 will be virtual instruction for students at the High School.

December 9, 16, and 23 (Wednesdays) will continue to be virtual instruction for all students

December 24 - January 3 will be our scheduled winter break

January 4 - January 8 will be virtual instruction for all students

January 11 we will return for in-person instruction for all students

Wednesdays will continue to be virtual instruction for all students.

Virtual instruction for the students of families who chose that route while classes were in-person will continue as normal.