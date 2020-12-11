Taiwan president launches new domestically made patrol ships

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s president has launched a new fleet of domestically made Coast Guard patrol vessels, in a boost to the island’s plans to strengthen its defense capabilities as tensions rise with China. The new Anping (CG-601) vessel launched Friday is the first of 12 locally designed and built 600-ton class catamaran patrol vessels that can also be used in a military capacity. President Tsai Ing-wen has made boosting Taiwan’s indigenous defense capacity a central pillar of her defense policy, relaunching the aviation industry and reinvigorating the shipbuilding industry.