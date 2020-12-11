Trump campaign to appeal election lawsuit to state Supreme Court

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump's campaign intends to appeal its lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's election results to the state Supreme Court.

The decision comes on the same day that a circuit court judge ruled against the campaign.

The lawsuit seeks a court order to rescind the certification of Wisconsin's presidential election and throw out thousands of ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

"Today’s decision was not unexpected," according to Jim Troupis, Wisconsin Trump campaign attorney. "We are pleased to move this case back to the original Court with which we filed, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, where matters of such import and of statewide significance should be decided."

Trump and his campaign originally asked the state's high court to take the case, but the body declined, instead directing the campaign to begin at the district level.

The next step up in the process is appeals court, but the campaign said it would file a motion to bypass. If the high court agrees, the lawsuit will skip the appeals court and head directly to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The only court higher than the Wisconsin Supreme Court is the federal Supreme Court.

The two counties are the largest Democratic strongholds in the state.

President-elect Joe Biden won Wisconsin by almost 20,700 votes.