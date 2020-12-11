UCLA holds off Marquette 69-60 to win 5th in a row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. tied his career high with 18 points despite four fouls and UCLA held off Marquette 69-60 on Friday night for the Bruins’ fifth straight win. Jules Bernard added 15 points off the bench for the Bruins (5-1) in the teams’ first meeting since 1964, when Gail Goodrich scored 21 points in their nine-point victory. D.J. Carton scored 18 points and Dawson Garcia added 12 for the foul-plagued Golden Eagles (4-2). Neither team led by double digits in the game. The second half was a back-and-forth affair, with UCLA outscoring the Eagles 33-26.