Wauwatosa police shoot woman accused of attacking another woman

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) -- Late Thursday night, police in Wauwatosa shot a woman in the Tosa Village.

According to WISN 12 News, police were called to the 7900 block of Harwood Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

The caller said they saw a woman violently attacking another woman, police said.

An officer found the accused attacker in the area of Underwood and Harmonee avenues, where a fight took place and shots were fired by the responding officer.

The woman was taken to Froedtert, but there is no word on her condition.

The Wauwatosa Police Department has requested the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team to respond and investigate the incident.

Roads in the area were closed overnight. Police ask that drivers find alternate routes through the Wauwatosa Avenue, State Street and Menomonee River Parkway areas.