WIAC votes to resume winter sports in Feburary
MADISON (WKOW)- The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Council of Chancellors has voted to resume winter sports competition for the 2020-21 season in February contingent upon the securing of ongoing COVID-19 testing.
The plan requires all WIAC institutions to secure testing for student-athletes, support staff and game officials in order to provide safe
competition environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. This strategy may need to be adjusted due to the ever-changing conditions
of the pandemic.
The resumption of play includes the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey,
men’s and women’s indoor track & field, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, and wrestling.
The conference-only schedules will begin the week of Feb. 1, 2021 and be released at a later date.