Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Columbia County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 PM CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Rain and snow will move into southern Wisconsin this

afternoon. The precipitation will then change to all snow

tonight and continue through Saturday. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 5 inches are expected with locally higher amounts

possible. Northerly winds gusting as high as 35 mph may result

in patchy areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

