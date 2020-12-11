Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST

3:21 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Columiba

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Columbia County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Rain and snow will move into southern Wisconsin this
afternoon. The precipitation will then change to all snow
tonight and continue through Saturday. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches are expected with locally higher amounts
possible. Northerly winds gusting as high as 35 mph may result
in patchy areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

