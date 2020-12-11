Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Columbia County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM CST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Rain and snow will move into southern Wisconsin this
afternoon. The precipitation will then change to all snow
tonight and continue through Saturday. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches are expected with locally higher amounts
possible. Northerly winds gusting as high as 35 mph may result
in patchy areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&