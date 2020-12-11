Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of S. WI

MADISON (WKOW) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a number of counties in Southern Wisconsin for part of the weekend.

Counties under the advisory include: Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Dane, Jefferson, Crawford and Dodge. The advisory is in effect midnight Saturday through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Impacts include slushy, slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Mostly cloudy skies to start the day today, a bit breezy and cooler with a rain/snow mix possibly developing in the afternoon and evening.

The highest chance for that late-day mix will be closer to Illinois.

Mix will change to snow Friday night.

A breeze develops from the northeast with a high of 33° and scattered snow showers expected.

An area of 3-6 inches is likely from areas along highway 151 including the Madison area. The southeast is expected to get mostly rain.

After Saturday, the region dries out and highs stay in the low 30s.

Sunday: Increasing sunshine & colder. Low 20. High 31.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low 17. High 31.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with flurries possible. Low 22. High 32.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Low 21. High 32.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Low 23. High 33