Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump lawsuit challenging election results

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed to hear a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump and his campaign challenging the result of Wisconsin's election on Nov. 3.

Trump and his campaign are asking the court to rescind certification of the election and throw out thousands of ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

The lawsuit argues that some ballots in those two counties were cast illegally and should not be counted.

Dane and Milwaukee counties are the two largest Democratic strongholds in the Badger State.

A circuit court judge ruled against Trump earlier on Friday.

The case was next supposed to go to appeals court, but the campaign filed a motion to bypass, asking that the case go directly to the state Supreme Court.

The votes targeted by the lawsuit include in-person absentee ballots, incomplete ballots, ballots cast by people who identified themselves as "indefinitely confined" and ballots submitted at Madison's Democracy in the Park events.

President-elect Joe Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,700 votes.

The Trump campaign asked the state for a recount of the election results in just Dane and Milwaukee counties, paying $3 million to cover the expenses.

The recount altered the outcome only marginally, Biden picked up several dozen more votes.

The court is scheduled to hear arguments in the case on Saturday, Dec. 12 at noon.

Wisconsin's electors in the Electoral College are scheduled to meet at the State Capitol exactly two days later. There they are expected to cast all 10 of the state's votes for Biden.