Asia Today: S. Korea reports 950 cases, biggest daily jump

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported another 950 coronavirus cases, its largest daily increase since the emergence of the pandemic, as fears grow about overwhelmed hospitals in the greater capital area. The figures brought the caseload to 41,736, after health officials added more than 8,900 cases in the last 15 days alone. Six patients died in the past 24 hours to bring the death toll to 578. Nearly 680 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul area where health workers have struggled to track transmissions popping up from just about everywhere, including hospitals, care facilities, restaurants, saunas, schools and army units. Officials restored some restrictions after easing them in October. President Moon Jae-in apologized for his government’s failure to contain the virus.