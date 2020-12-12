Doctor says Biden’s fractured foot is healing as expected

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Biden’s doctor says the president-elect’s fractured foot has been healing. Biden made the drive from his Delaware home to a Philadelphia hospital on Saturday for a special CT scan that was able to obtain a “weight-bearing” image. His doctor says in a statement released after the visit that the small fracture was “healing as expected” and that no more extensive injury was found. The 78-year-old Biden suffered the small fracture two weeks ago while playing with one of his dogs. He wore a walking boot for a few days and has since walked with a noticeable limp.