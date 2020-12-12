Dodge County man killed in crash on snowy highway

RUBICON (WKOW) -- Authorities say a Dodge County man is dead after crashing into another vehicle in snowy conditions Saturday afternoon.

Dodge County sheriff's officials say the 40-year-old man from Neosho was headed east on Highway 60 near Jefferson Road in the town of Rubicon when he lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. A westbound pickup truck then hit the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital where he died. The other driver, a 50-year-old Horicon man, and his 11-year-old son were also taken to the hospital. They're expected to be okay, according to authorities.

Crews closed the highway for about two hours as they responded to investigate and clean up.

Officials say road conditions, blowing snow and wind contributed to the crash, but they're also investigating other possible causes.