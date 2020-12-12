Dozens arrested at Paris protest over proposed security law

PARIS (AP) — Paris police took dozens of people into custody at what quickly became a tense and sometimes ill-tempered protest against a proposed security law. Police targeted protesters they suspected might coalesce together into violent groups like those that vandalized stores and vehicles at previous demonstrations. Paris police made at least 81 arrests, the interior minister tweeted. Cohorts of officers with riot shields escorted Saturday’s march through the rain-slickened streets of Paris. The proposed security law has been met by successive weekends of protests. Critics fear the law could erode press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality.