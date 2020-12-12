Foods to eat to boost your immune system

(WKOW) -- As winter settles in across Wisconsin, so does cold and flu season. On top of that, COVID-19 cases across the state are still surging. Many people are looking for natural ways to boost their immune system. One of the best ways to do that, is through a nutritious diet.

Saturday on Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend, Jaclyn London, a registered dietitian and Head of Nutrition and Wellness at WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) offers some suggestions on foods that may help boost your immune system.

"Thinking about an overall health promoting pattern of eating that generally supports immunity and well being really starts with more produce," London said. "More is more when it comes to produce, especially this time of year. It's that much easier when you think about some of the foods that really help us meet this goal. Like for example soups and stews."

London also recommends more lean sources of protein like seafood, especially which is really important. "It's got omega three fatty acids, vitamin D and key minerals, including zinc, which can help to support an overall healthy immune system."

London said finding new and creative ways incorporate healthy food can be easy. She suggests starting with your freezer aisle, the canned food section of your supermarket or logging on to WW's website.