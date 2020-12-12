Madison plowing tonight, no snow emergency issued

MADISON (WKOW) -- After an intense round of snow late Friday and Saturday morning, the City of Madison is not declaring a snow emergency. However, the city said all streets will be plowed.

Plowing operations will start at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to take 12 to 16 hours to complete. Plowing vehicles will be circling through Madison neighborhoods from Saturday afternoon until the early morning hours of Sunday, December 13.

The city encourages all residents to choose off-street parking and to continue following all other parking rules and posted restrictions.

For additional info about the operations of this particular plowing event, along with other useful winter information, visit the City of Madison’s winter website, www.cityofmadison.com/winter.