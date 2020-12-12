Madison police officers okay after near miss with sliding vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two Madison police officers and civilian driver are okay after a minor crash Friday night during the winter storm.

According to MPD, two officers were out of their vehicles investigating a vehicle crash just before 11:30 p.m. on S. Gammon Road near Park Ridge Drive.

One of the officers noticed another vehicle sliding toward them, and could tell it was not going to be able to stop in time. MPD says that officer pushed one officer out of the way, and yelled to another about the incoming car. That officer was able to get out of the way just in time.

While the car did crash into one of the squad cars, no one was hurt. The car did get some minor damage.