More snow to come for some!

MADISON (WKOW) - A number of areas across the region are waking up to anywhere from a trace to four inches of snow, with more to come for some!

This morning through the afternoon, some regions may pick up another 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Temperatures will likely stay in the low 30s, feeling like the low 20s.

Gusty northerly winds are expected with speeds around 15 to 20 mph during the day, up to 35 mph winds are possible.

The Winter Weather Advisory will continue for all counties in our region besides: Juneau, Adams, Sauk, Crawford, Richland, Green Lake and Marquette through 6 p.m.

Blowing and drifting snow is possible, therefore so is reduced visibility. Slushy, slippery conditions are also possible on the roads this morning.

The snow will likely end by mid-afternoon, drier conditions Sunday.