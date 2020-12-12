Mystery over absence of Algeria leader treated for COVID-19

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune marks a year in office Saturday but he’s nowhere in sight since his evacuation to Germany more than six weeks ago for treatment of COVID-19. The president’s office issued a statement Nov. 30 saying Tebboune had left a medical facility and should be home “in the coming days.” That compounded the growing mystery surrounding Tebboune, his whereabouts and health. It recalled the long absences of his predecessor, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, for treatment in France of a stroke in 2013 and later in Switzerland with lots of speculation and little information on his health. Bouteflika was pushed from office under pressure from street protests.