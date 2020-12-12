Officials looking for dog after incident in Mazomanie

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- A person was bitten by a dog Saturday morning, and officials with Public Health Madison and Dane County are looking for information regarding the incident.

According to officials the incident happened around 11 a.m. at the Hardware Hank store.

Authorities described the dog as a German Shephard, possibly named Bruno, who was wearing an orange service vest. The owner of the dog is described as a white male of medium build, possibly around 30-years-old.

The dog bit a person when it was trying to get to another dog the victim was holding, officials said.

Public health experts say they're worried the dog may go on to bite someone else, and that the victim may need to get a series of costly shots to prevent rabies if the dog can't be found.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the City of Madison Police Department's non-emergency number (608) 255-2345 and ask for the animal services officer.