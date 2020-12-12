Officials report high number of crashes Saturday as winter storm coats roads

MADISON (WKOW) -- City and state officials are reporting numerous crashes due to the snowy road conditions and want to inform drivers what they can do to stay safe on the roads.

27 News spoke with Sergeant Gary Helgerson, of the Wisconsin State Patrol, Southwest region. He said troopers assisted in 27 property damage crashes, 6 personal injury crashes, 3 unknown injury crashes and 1 hit-and-run. They reported 37 crashes total before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sgt. Helgerson said there were also 32 reports of cars sliding in ditches but with no damage. Two semi trucks will be recovered Sunday morning, and numerous vehicles will be recovered later Saturday when conditions improve.

Most of the crashes and incidences troopers saw were in Sauk, Columbia, Dane and Rock County, according to Sgt. Helgerson.

The Madison Police Department reported aiding around 35 crashes between 6 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials want to remind drivers to clear their vehicles of snow, buckle up and provide extra time for commuting to drive slow. If you see emergency vehicles, Wisconsin has a "move over law" that requires drivers to move over a lane when passing them.

In case you get stuck, officials suggest having extra food, water and blankets/clothing in your car. With the high number of crashes, drivers may have to wait longer for a towing truck.