Pandemic forces ‘virtual’ Virgin of Guadalupe day in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — For the first time in decades, Mexico’s Roman Catholics had to abandon what many consider the world’s largest religious pilgrimage, in which millions visit Mexico City’s Basilica of Guadalupe on Dec. 12. The pilgrimage marks the day in 1531 when the Virgin of Guadalupe, patroness of Latin America’s Catholics, is said to have appeared on the hillside behind the basilica. This year, church officials agreed to close the basilica to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and offered virtual services and candle-lighting to mark the day without gathering. It was the first time the church has not welcomed huge throngs of the faithful since the modern basilica was being built in the 1970s.