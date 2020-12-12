‘Patriot, leader, decorated pilot’: Badger Air Council remembers Captain Durwood Jones

(MADISON) -- Members of the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison continue to remember Air Force Captain Durwood "Hawk" Jones. Jones died while on a training mission over Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The F-16 he was flying crashed.

On Saturday, the Badger Air Community Council (BACC) released a statement about the decorated pilot.

"On behalf of the Badger Air Community Council (BACC) I want to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Air Force Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones. Your family has suffered an unimaginable loss, and you will be in our thoughts and prayers as we all grieve the loss of your husband, father, son, son-in-law, friend, colleague and hero. Our community, state and country have suffered a tremendous loss.

We are proud of Capt. Jones. He will be remembered as a patriot, leader, a decorated pilot and a proud American who served his country with tremendous valor. He will be sorely missed.

The four generations of airmen and families of the 115th Fighter Wing are woven into the fabric of our community. They are our friends, neighbors, colleagues and family. A loss felt by them is a loss felt by all of us. This tragedy is an unfortunate reminder of the sacrifices that are borne by the 1,200 men and women who serve at the 115th Fighter Wing, and their families, and all of our military service members and their families. It is also an important reminder for us as members of the greater community of the need to support and lift them up."

Captain Durwood is survived by his wife and two children. The BACC has established a fund to benefit his family. You can find the donation link here. On Friday night, the Sun Prairie community came together for a vigil to remember and honor his life.