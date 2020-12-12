Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cashton 69, La Farge 34
Columbus Catholic 78, Colby 74, OT
Lourdes Academy 108, Ripon 73
Menomonee Falls 64, Nicolet 58
Oak Creek 59, Roncalli 52
Oostburg 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 51
Prescott 77, Regis 68
Random Lake 59, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 43
Royall 51, New Lisbon 36
Somerset 85, Amery 25
Southwestern 73, Cassville 37
Tomah 75, Lakeland 33
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cashton 75, La Farge 64
Columbus 40, Berlin 34
Darlington 53, Southwestern 46
Janesville Craig 65, Janesville Parker 52
Martin Luther 75, Racine St. Catherine’s 26
Saint Thomas More 37, Catholic Central 30
The Prairie School 81, Saint Francis 27
Watertown 68, Portage 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/