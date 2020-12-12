Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
5:26 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cashton 69, La Farge 34

Columbus Catholic 78, Colby 74, OT

Lourdes Academy 108, Ripon 73

Menomonee Falls 64, Nicolet 58

Oak Creek 59, Roncalli 52

Oostburg 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 51

Prescott 77, Regis 68

Random Lake 59, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 43

Royall 51, New Lisbon 36

Somerset 85, Amery 25

Southwestern 73, Cassville 37

Tomah 75, Lakeland 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cashton 75, La Farge 64

Columbus 40, Berlin 34

Darlington 53, Southwestern 46

Janesville Craig 65, Janesville Parker 52

Martin Luther 75, Racine St. Catherine’s 26

Saint Thomas More 37, Catholic Central 30

The Prairie School 81, Saint Francis 27

Watertown 68, Portage 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

