Vaccine shipments to begin after vaccine approval

MADISON (WKOW) -- A CDC advisory committee has voted to recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, after the FDA authorized it for emergency use Friday night.

Pfizer says UPS and Fed-Ex will start shipping the vaccine to hospitals, health care facilities and pharmacies Sunday.

Each package will have a GPS transmitter and thermal sensor.

Health care workers are expected to start getting the Pfizer vaccine as early as next week and more vaccines will likely be approved in the coming weeks.

"This is not going to be an on-off switch, this is going to be a process," Dr. Matt Anderson, with UW Health, said.

With FDA and CDC approval of the Pfizer vaccine, the first 4,000 doses are on their way to UW Health, one of the two vaccine distribution hubs in our area.

"We do not know at this point still how many of those will be for us, versus being distributed by DHS to other south central region vaccinators," Dr. Anderson said.

He says this news has helped lift spirits in a field stretched thin right now.

"Everybody is looking for something to look forward to at this point and have some degree of certainty," Dr. Anderson said. "Even though we can't provide complete certainty, I think people are seeing this as this is the first step for us in the process to getting back to a more normal pre-COVID state."

The vaccine is going out in a phased approach.

Roughly 13,000 people are in the first phase of distribution at UW Health.

2,000 people are expected to get the first round next week, all staff who interact with COVID positive patients often.

Dr. Anderson expects it's going to take 6-12 weeks before all those people are vaccinated, but more vaccines could speed up the process.

"We know that Moderna is coming to the FDA next week and if that's approved, that'll be another piece of depth added in there," he said. "AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, we're hearing are more likely in the January or so time frame."

Still, it could be warming up in Wisconsin before the vast majority of people will have access to the vaccine.

"We really need everybody to continue to do the things that have been recommended the whole time, in order to reduce hospitalizations, reduce strain on the medical system, so that when people need them, need us, we're readily available for them in the best way that we can be," Dr. Anderson said.

He says supply is going to be the biggest limiting factor, but government officials say the first nearly 3 million doses are expected to leave Pfizer's factory Sunday night.