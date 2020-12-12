Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dane County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Gusty winds may cause some

blowing snow, especially further west where snow will be drier.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&