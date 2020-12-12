Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 2:18 am
2:04 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Columiba

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Columbia County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Gusty winds may cause some
blowing snow, especially further west where snow will be drier.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

wkowweather

More Stories

Skip to content