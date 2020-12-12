Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Columbia County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Gusty winds may cause some
blowing snow, especially further west where snow will be drier.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&