Wisconsin families invited to see governor’s mansion holiday decorations

MADSION (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers announced Saturday holiday decorations are now up at the Executive Residence and they're inviting Wisconsinites to enjoy them.

The Executive Residence is decorated on the outside this year, for visitors to drive, bike, or walk by to view safely. Before the pandemic, families were invited to annual tours inside the governor's mansion during the holidays.

Gov. Evers said, like other families, they are trying to celebrate the holidays during the pandemic with traditions.

The Evers had a goal for their decorations this year "to celebrate as many hopeful holiday traditions as possible, while also providing an opportunity for all of us to reflect on the hardships and the heroes of this past year,” said First Lady Evers.

The decorations include a "Tribute to our Troops" tree, "Alzheimer’s and Dementia Awareness" trees, heart-shaped wreaths for the health care workers and first-responders who are on the frontlines of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and a Hope tree decorated with ornaments handmade by students across the state. It symbolizes what hope means to them this year.