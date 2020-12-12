Witnesses rescue driver from car sinking into retention pond off the Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say a driver was rescued by two witnesses as his car sank into a retention pond Saturday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, a car was heading west on HWY 12 and tried to take the exit ramp to South Park Street when they skidded off the snow-covered ramp around 8 a.m. Saturday.

After leaving the ramp, the driver went down an embankment and travelled up the opposite side, over the HWY 12 entrance ramp from South Park Street and down another embankment into a retention pond, police said.

When the police arrived the car was almost completely submerged, but the driver was uninjured and had been rescued by two witnesses.