Axe game back on, Wisconsin will host Minnesota on Saturday

The battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe is back on this season for the Badgers and Gophers. The Big Ten announced it's week 9 matchups for this season, Minnesota will play Wisconsin in Madison on Saturday, December 19.

This game was originally scheduled for November 28, but was canceled due to COVID-19 complications with the Gophers.

Axe week is back on! The #Badgers will host Minnesota next Saturday. https://t.co/MU8M9539NI — Alec Ausmus (@A_Twice27) December 13, 2020

The Badgers are (2-3) overall, and are coming off a 28-7 loss to Iowa. Wisconsin has lost three straight games.

🏆 #B1GFootball Champions Week 🏆



Check out the #B1G Football Champions Week schedule! Which matchup are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/kFahxWgQZh — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 13, 2020

Minnesota is (3-3) overall, and defeated Nebraska 24-17 in their most recent game. The Gophers have won two straight games.

The Badgers currently have possession of The Axe. Kickoff for Saturday is set for 3 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium.