Border battle between Gophers and Badgers gets new life

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The football game between rivals Minnesota and Wisconsin will be played after all. Big Ten officials announced Sunday that the contest that was called off last month due to concern over COVID-19 cases within the Gophers program is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. It would be the 130th meeting between the teams, which is the longest-running uninterrupted series in Football Bowl Subdivision history and is the most-played rivalry in FBS history. Wisconsin and Minnesota have played every year since 1907. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 61-60-8 and the teams have traded road wins in the last two matchups.