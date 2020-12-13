Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is now running for Manhattan borough president is accusing the Democratic governor of sexual harassment. Lindsey Boylan tweeted Sunday that she was sexually harassed by Cuomo “for years.” Boylan worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018. She served first as executive vice president of Empire State Development and then as a special adviser to Cuomo for economic development. An email was sent to Cuomo’s representatives seeking comment. She did not provide details of the alleged harassment and didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.