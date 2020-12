MADISON (WKOW)- The Wisconsin women's basketball team hosted North Dakota on Sunday afternoon. Four players scored in double figures in the Badgers' 80-60 victory.

Sydney Hilliard led with 18 points, Sara Stapleton had 16 points and nine boards, Julie Pospisilova had 12 points, Imani Lewis had ten points and nine rebounds.

Wisconsin is now 2-2. Next up: Valparasio on Sunday, Dec. 20 at the Kohl Center.