Fresh food initiatives feed, teach communities of color

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona nonprofits have joined other groups around the U.S. working to bring fresh produce and healthy food options to residents in low-income and racially and ethnically diverse neighborhoods. The efforts have grown increasingly important with hunger across America on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic. Spaces of Opportunity, a collective of Phoenix-based organizations, was founded on the idea the community could come together to grow local fruits and vegetables, assist local farmers with land and income, and educate its residents about food security. Former WNBA athlete and coach Bridget Pettis founded Project Roots, growing produce on land purchased from the collective.