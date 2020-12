MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department responded to a house fire on the west side Sunday morning.

Neighbors reported the fire just before 11 a.m. and when the fire crew went to Fiskdale Drive discovered the fire started in the garage.

According to officials, they do not know if anyone will be displaced due to the fire at this time. But no injuries were reported.

The fire crew put out the fire just after 11: 30 a.m.